ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In St. Martin Parish, the sheriff’s office set up an active virtual threat simulation to be better prepared for emergencies.

The simulator is at the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office shooting range.

Ranger Master, Lieutenant Todd Noel said Sheriff Becket Breaux is very big on training and saw this as a useful investment for the agency.

“Sure you can learn it in the academy, but you are not going to experience it like this. This is as real as it gets.,” Noel said.

The realistic simulation includes multiple scenarios to train for, including an active school shooter, regular target practice, a shooter in a courtroom and more situations where a threat is possible.

The simulator prepares deputies for more than just taking out a perpetrator. As Lieutenant Noel said, quick thinking circumstances are just as important.

“There (are) people running out,” Noel said. “We don’t know who they are. We have to identify them in a split second (and) make sure they are not a bad guy. If we can’t (reason with them) and he is shooting at us already (then) we have to do what we have to do.”

Noel also explained that another benefit of the simulation is that is saves the sheriff’s office money because less money is being spent on ammunition. The guns are loaded with carbon dioxide canisters and sensors to help make it feel as real as possible.

The most important thing is safety, Lieutenant Noel said this is a great way to maintain that for the sake of the community and the future of law enforcement.

“So we are trying to keep our children safe and our public safe,” Noel said. “I believe this machine is what’s helping us get to that.”