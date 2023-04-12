ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a subject that was involved in a pursuit.

On April 10, around 5:40 p.m., a Deputy with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a vehicle stop in reference to a moving traffic violation.

This led to a pursuit that continued into Iberia Parish when the vehicle stopped near the Port of Iberia.

Deputies said they approached the vehicle but the driver had fled on foot and jumped into the water.

A search started for the subject in both water and on land but the subject has not been located.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The search is ongoing and the driver of the vehicle is believed to be a Black male subject who was driving a Silver 2010 Toyota Camry.

Anyone having any information as to the identity of the driver is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.