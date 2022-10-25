ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.

Ashley Lanclos, 16 was last seen October 23 at approximately 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of Catahoula Hwy., the sheriff’s office said.

She is approximately 5’ tall, 100 pounds, and has shoulder length brown hair, and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a red spaghetti strap shirt, black shorts and a black Hocus Pocus hoodie.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts should contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071 or via Facebook messenger.