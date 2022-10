ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they will be participating in Drug Take Back day.

It will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wal-Mart located at 1932 Rees Street in Breaux Bridge.

This is a chance for the public to safely rid their medicine cabinet of expired or no longer needed medications.

There will be a drive-thru line and they ask that no liquids, needles, or sharps be donated, only pills or patches.