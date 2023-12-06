ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to identify and locate two male suspects wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries that happened in November.

Authorities said two vehicle burglaries took place on Nov. 17 in the 1000 block of Eddie Ray Road in Breaux Bridge. A purse and wallet were taken from one vehicle and a firearm was found missing from another.

Police specified the suspect vehicle as a a black Chevy Malibu using the surveillance footage from the area, according to SMPSO. The suspects were seen at a gas station by the suspected vehicle right before the crimes took place.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or report it via the free P3 Tips App. Tipsters will stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Posts