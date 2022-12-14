ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A homicide investigation is underway in St. Martin Parish following the discovery of a body near the I-10 Frontage Road.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Capt. Ginny Higgins confirmed with News 10 that just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, detectives were dispatched to an area near the 1100 block of the I-10 Frontage Road at Bordelon Road.

She said one person is confirmed dead.

Higgins did not disclose the manner of death and did not identify the deceased.

KLFY will follow this story and provide updates when they become available.