ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is helping residents of the parish give thanks this holiday season.

For the past two days, Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Deputies had the pleasure of surprising many St. Martin Parish residents with a turkey, according to a post on the office’s Facebook account.

The turkeys are compliments of the Becket Breaux Community Foundation and Joyce’s Supermarket.

“The Deputies had so much fun driving throughout the Parish and spreading some holiday cheer,” the post read. “Thank you so much to the Becket Breaux Community Foundation and Joyce’s Supermarket for your generous donation! Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!”