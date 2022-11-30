ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) prides itself on professionalism and its duty to serve the community.

Because of this, they have been awarded an honor very few agencies in Louisiana have.

The Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (C.A.L.E.A) has informed SMPSO that they will be awarded accreditation to the office for their hard work.

The Sheriff’s Office is one of five agencies in the state who has been given the honor.

The process took just under two years to accomplish. Sheriff Becket Breaux told News 10 that he is proud of this accomplishment and looks to continue serving the community.

Sheriff Becket Breaux said that his team worked very hard for this.

“It is a proud moment for me and it is a proud moment for not only the people of Saint Martin Parish but our agency,” Breaux said. “I have always said we are going to be a world-class sheriff’s office and these are the steps we are taking to meet that goal.”

Sheriff Breaux also said that the agency was accredited in the past and is proud to have the honor back in St. Martin Parish.