LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A now former St. Martin Parish sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and fired after an allegedly stolen telephone was recovered at her residence, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities with The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Jolie Aleman on Tuesday. They said they believed Aleman had the stolen telephone while working security at a football game at Cajun Field.

She is being charged with possession of stolen things and malfeasance in office.

In December 1999, Aleman and two other correctional officers were held hostage for 5 days by eight Cuban inmates in the St. Martin Parish jail.

