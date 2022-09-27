ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Martin Parish Sheriff, Becket Breaux, wants livestock owners to register their animals with the sheriff’s office.

This policy is being implemented to help officials be able to contact the owner of animals who escape or were stolen from the owner’s property.

Sheriff Breaux said, “We have incidences where livestock gets out and we want to be able to locate the owners and be able to bring the livestock back to where it really belongs.”

Recently, a St. Martinville man lost his life while sitting as a passenger in his friend’s vehicle when the car struck a horse that escaped from its owner’s property.

Sheriff Breaux said situations like that are why the program is being enhanced, so they can prevent it from happening again.

There are multiple ways to register livestock with the sheriff’s office.

Call the sheriff’s office at (337)394-2516 or visit the sheriff’s office website.