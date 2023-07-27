ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about the rise in burglary crimes spreading all over the parish.

Sheriff Becket Breaux says arrests have been made and he is doing what he can to make sure people stay safe. “I am actually paying overtime for people to go out and look for suspicious vehicles or suspicious activity,” said Sheriff Breaux.

Many of the burglaries are occurring in northern St. Martin Parish in areas around Breaux Bridge and Cecilia, but Sheriff Breaux says it can happen anywhere. He advises people to keep your house and car doors locked and bring your valuables inside especially your firearms. “Take the guns out and secure your valuables. It is important that you do that because it helps us do our jobs,” says Breaux.

He has a message to those participating in the break-ins. “I am going to find you. I am going to arrest you. I am going to put you in jail. Because these individuals don’t belong in this parish committing crimes.”

Sheriff Breaux says is comes down to 3 simple choices. Become a resident of St. Martin Parish, leave St. Martin Parish or become a resident at the parish jail.