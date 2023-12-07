BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Students across St. Martin Parish will have tomorrow off, thanks to the Cecilia High School football team, St. Martin Parish Superintendent Frederick Wiltz has announced.

Cecilia will play Opelousas High School at noon Friday for the Division II Non-Select state championship at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

St. Landry Parish has also closed some schools Friday due to the game.

“After thoughtful deliberation and in response to the overwhelming backing for the Cecilia High School football team from across the parish, we are pleased to announce the closure of all schools on Friday, December 8, 2023,” Wiltz said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter. Wishing safe travels to everyone attending the game, and best of luck to the CHS Bulldogs!”

