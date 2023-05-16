ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Kids who attend St. Martin Parish schools (with one exception) have an unexpected three-day weekend coming up.

According to St. Martin Parish Superintendent Frederick Wiltz, all but one of the schools in the parish will be closed on Friday.

“Due to a shortage of bus drivers, St. Martin Parish schools, with the exception of Stephensville Elementary will be closed on Friday, May 19, 2023,” Wiltz said in an email. “Only students in lower St. Martin Parish will attend on this day.”

Wiltz told News 10 that the situation is temporary, and due to drivers wishing to take the day off to attend their children’s graduation Friday.

Faculty and staff will not join the students in enjoying the off day, as all school employees are directed to report for work as usual.