Reports by parents of threats made against students at Cecilia High School have been confirmed by both school authorities and police.

Authorities did not release the specific nature of the threats, nor name any students affected.

The board released the following statement at 11:30 a.m. Thursday:

“The St. Martin Parish School Board was made aware of a possible threat at Cecilia High School. School Administrators are subsequently conducting an investigation regarding the possible threat following St. Martin Parish School Board protocols.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office was also notified of our investigation.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.