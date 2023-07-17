ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish School Board is currently in the process of developing a magnet school program, and is asking for input from the public on exactly how to do it.

The proposed magnet school is slated to launch at St. Martinville Primary and the Early Learning Center for the 2024-25 school year.

A magnet school is a specialized school that focuses on a specific theme or area of interest in addition to the standard curriculum. They are often used to remedy racial segregation and foster more diverse schools by offering unique programming with active recruitment of diverse students and staff.

The district will use public feedback to determing the educational theme of the school, as well as other aspects of how the school will operate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The project was announced by Corky Matthews, the newly appointed Desegregation Compliance Officer for the St. Martin Parish School District. It is a result of an order by the U.S. District Court in the District’s desegregation case which includes changes in the Catahoula, St. Martinville, Parks, and Breaux Bridge attendance zones as well as improvements in the Majority-to-Minority transfer program, among other things.

More information, as well as links to where you can submit your input, can be found here.

The full magnet plan can be found here.