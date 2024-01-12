ST. MARTIN PARISH, La (KLFY) — In St. Martin Parish, coyotes tend to live without fear because of the lack of predators, and with mating season underway, they become even more brave which makes it a safety hazard for residents living in the area.

“[They go after] everybody’s livestock, chickens, farm animals, cats, dogs,” Derek Judice of St. Martinville said.

According to Wildlife and Fisheries experts, the beginning of the year is the most likely time to come across coyotes. They are out searching for mates and food. As they get hungrier, they make their way closer to civilization.

Judice hunts coyotes and knows firsthand what they are capable of.

“They are looking for the cats,” Judice said. “They were chasing rats, rabbits. They are taking over, they overpopulate.”

Glenn Maturin is a Cecilia resident who has had a run in with coyotes right by his home.

“We used to raise rabbits, and they actually broke into a cage and ate a few,” he said.

Maturin agrees the population is getting out of hand. He hopes wildlife agencies can step in and take matters into their hands before more issues arise.

“They should be doing something, especially in this area,” Maturin said. “We’re right next to the Bayou Teche. There’s always drinking water for them. A place to hide and a lot of people throw food out in their yards.”

Wildlife and Fisheries experts said while coyotes do not tend to target adult humans, children and house pets are a prime target. They say to take necessary precautions when out at night like scanning the area you are traveling on and having some form of protection on you to defend yourself at all times.

