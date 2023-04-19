ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish will have new leadership, as Parish President Chester Cedars has announced he will not seek re-election in November.

Cedars made the announcement on the St. Martin Parish Government’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

“After much reflection, I have decided that I will not seek re-election as Parish President of St. Martin Parish,” the post reads. “My tenure in office has been both challenging and rewarding, and I am thankful for having had the opportunity to serve the public. Being acutely aware of the talented leaders in this Parish, I have little doubt that my successor will admirably lead our community to heights which I can only imagine.”

Cedars was elected to his current 4-year term with 73% of the vote in 2018.

The primary election for the new parish president will be held Oct. 14, with a runoff if necessary on Nov. 18.