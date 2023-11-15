ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– St. Martin Parish has now opted out of the statewide burn ban.

The St. Martin Parish Government said this goes into effect for the parish at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Southern Area Coordination Center, through the National Weather Service, prompted this decision after saying the fire danger went down to below normal and is now considered “low.”

The recent rainfall and a discussion with the director of the St. Martin Parish Fire Service District motivated this decision.