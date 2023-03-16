ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — On February 28, the family and friends of 29-year-old Devonte Jamal Colar of New Iberia filed a missing person’s report after not seeing him for multiple days.

His deceased body was then found at the 1600 block of Prairie Highway on Saturday, March 12.

St. Martin Parish Chief Deputy Harold JeanBatiste Jr. said that Colar was reported missing on Feb. 28, and that family members last saw him on Feb. 22.

“It is currently still an active investigation [and] has been deemed a homicide,” JeanBatiste said.

JeanBatiste also told News 10 that they are currently communicating with the New Iberia Police in this investigation.

“They have received a report of a missing person. Therefore, we are currently working with them,” JeanBatiste said.

A source close to News 10 said that Colar’s body was apparently burned.

Police have no person of interest at the moment.

“We will pursue every lead that comes in. We will try to do everything possible in our investigative effort to bring a resolution to this investigation,” Chief Deputy said.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to reach out to them or contact CrimeStoppers to help bring justice to those responsible for the death of Devonte Jamal Colar. You can remain anonymous.