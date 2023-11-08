HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) – St. Martin Crime Stoppers are looking for a burglary suspect that allegedly stole $10,000 from a business in Henderson.

According to Henderson Police, officers responded to a burglary complaint around midnight on June 7 that occurred at a business located in the 2900 block of Grand Point Hwy.

On arrival, officers learned that a black male forcibly entered an office inside the business and subsequently stole approximately $10,000 in cash. The suspect was wearing light-colored pants, a multi-colored plaid letterman’s style jacket with a large letter P on the left side, with the number 91 on the left sleeve. He was last seen fleeing the area, heading west on I-10 in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone knowing the identity and/or whereabouts of the male subject is asked to please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or you can report it via the free P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

