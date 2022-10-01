ST. MARTN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Martin Parish will be celebrating it’s annual night out by giving members of the community a chance to build a relationship and meet with law enforcement agencies from all over the parish.

St. Martin Parish’s National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. at Paul Angelle Park. It is one of many communities celebrating National Night Out in Acadiana.

National Night Out is considered the nation’s largest annual crime prevention event with many communities all over the country gathering together to stop crime.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said, “It shows what the sheriff’s office has to offer. Not only that, but it also integrates the kids with the deputies and builds a positive relationship.”

Sheriff Breaux said the biggest part of National Night Out is being able to show the children of the parish positive exposure to law enforcement.

Breaux said since law enforcement is always on the back side, he takes this opportunity to have the agencies upfront and become positive influences on the youth of the parish.

“As they grow up, they are the ones who will be dealing with the sheriff’s office and we want to keep them on the right track,” he stated.

Breaux wants as many people from the community to show up and enjoy what national night out in St. Martin Parish is all about.

“It brings all the aspects of not only the sheriff’s office but other agencies in the area have to offer,” said Breaux. “We are going to be able to put out our command posts. We are bringing some horses and mounted patrols. the kids seem to love the horses just as much as I do.”