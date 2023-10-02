ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s office has reported the arrest of a correctional officer.

On Monday, Sheriff Becket Breaux announced that deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Correctional Officer Pedro Alexander Jr, 20, of St. Martinville.

Officials said an investigation was initiated after deputies learned a correctional officer was bringing contraband into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. The investigation revealed the officer to be Alexander, who was then arrested.

Upon learning of this incident, Alexander was immediately terminated from his employment with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and charged, according to authorities.

Alexander was booking into St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charged: