ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martin Parish correctional deputy has been arrested, and fired, after allegedly taking part in a large fight last week, authorities said.

Myra Horton, 30, of St. Martinville, was charged with one count each of Second Degree Battery and Riot, both felonies, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a complainant Friday in reference to a physical disturbance that occurred on Thursday evening at a business located in the 4600 block of Catahoula Hwy.

Upon initial investigation, Deputies learned that an off-duty St. Martin Parish Correctional Deputy, Horton, was among several individuals who actively engaged in a physical disturbance that resulted in injuries to the complainant, authorities said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Horton, who turned herself in to authorities with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. She was subsequently booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

“Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are sworn to uphold the law and are held to a higher standard,” Breaux said. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated and, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, she was terminated from her employment with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are pending, authorities said.