ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the suspect or suspects who shot and killed a 19-year-old in Arnaudville in August of 2021.

Javion Livings, 19, of Arnaudville, was shot and killed inside his home in the early morning hours of August 14, 2021.

He returned home at around 3 a.m. after a night out in Downtown Lafayette. Unknown individuals shot multiple rounds into his house, in the 1000 block of Kennedy Dr., hitting and killing Livings.

Following the shooting, two black male subjects were seen running from the area.

If you have any information in reference to this shooting or know the identity of the suspects wanted in connection with this homicide, please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030, or via the free P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.