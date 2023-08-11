ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a fraud complaint that occurred at a truck stop in Breaux Bridge on June 25 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police learned that at approximately 3:00 a.m., an unknown white female who was in a silver Toyota Tundra pick-up truck entered the Breaux Bridge Truck Stop, located in the 1900 block of Mills Highway.

Once inside, she proceeded to turn in a fraudulent casino cash-out voucher and subsequently received funds from the fraudulent voucher. The woman is now wanted on fraud charges, according to SMPSO.

Anyone knowing the identity of the female is asked to contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or report it via the free P3 Tips App.