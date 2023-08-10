ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant operation that resulted in the following arrests:

Warren Smothers, 57, of St. Martinville

Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II

Possession Schedule II

Possession Schedule I

Violations of Controlled Dangerous Substances

Danielle Courville, 49, of Breaux Bridge

FTA 06/21/23-Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II

Natalie Batiste, 45, of Breaux Bridge

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Dortavean Jones, 25, of Breaux Bridge

Unauthorized Use of a Moveable

Jeremy Carmouche, 43, of Arnaudville

Aggravated Domestic Abuse Battery

Simple Domestic Abuse Battery

The people above were arrested and sent to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. In addition, detainers were also placed on the following individuals:

Britany Louviere, 26, of St. Martinville; Incarcerated in Iberia Parish Jail

Failed to appear on March 29, 2022 for Simple Battery/Simple Battery of the Infirm

Christopher Byerley, 43, of Martinville; Incarcerated in West Baton Rouge Parish Jail

Failed to appear on July 26 for Simple Burglary

Failed to appear on July 26 for Simple Burglary; Theft of a Motor Vehicle

After being released from their currently incarcerated facilities, the people above will be transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.