ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant operation that resulted in the following arrests:
Warren Smothers, 57, of St. Martinville
- Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II
- Possession Schedule II
- Possession Schedule I
- Violations of Controlled Dangerous Substances
Danielle Courville, 49, of Breaux Bridge
- FTA 06/21/23-Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II
Natalie Batiste, 45, of Breaux Bridge
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Dortavean Jones, 25, of Breaux Bridge
- Unauthorized Use of a Moveable
Jeremy Carmouche, 43, of Arnaudville
- Aggravated Domestic Abuse Battery
- Simple Domestic Abuse Battery
The people above were arrested and sent to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. In addition, detainers were also placed on the following individuals:
Britany Louviere, 26, of St. Martinville; Incarcerated in Iberia Parish Jail
- Failed to appear on March 29, 2022 for Simple Battery/Simple Battery of the Infirm
Christopher Byerley, 43, of Martinville; Incarcerated in West Baton Rouge Parish Jail
- Failed to appear on July 26 for Simple Burglary
- Failed to appear on July 26 for Simple Burglary; Theft of a Motor Vehicle
After being released from their currently incarcerated facilities, the people above will be transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.