ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant operation that resulted in the following arrests:

Warren Smothers, 57, of St. Martinville

  • Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II
  • Possession Schedule II
  • Possession Schedule I
  • Violations of Controlled Dangerous Substances

Danielle Courville, 49, of Breaux Bridge

  • FTA 06/21/23-Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II

Natalie Batiste, 45, of Breaux Bridge

  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Dortavean Jones, 25, of Breaux Bridge

  • Unauthorized Use of a Moveable

Jeremy Carmouche, 43, of Arnaudville

  • Aggravated Domestic Abuse Battery
  • Simple Domestic Abuse Battery

The people above were arrested and sent to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. In addition, detainers were also placed on the following individuals:  

Britany Louviere, 26, of St. Martinville; Incarcerated in Iberia Parish Jail

  • Failed to appear on March 29, 2022 for Simple Battery/Simple Battery of the Infirm

Christopher Byerley, 43, of Martinville; Incarcerated in West Baton Rouge Parish Jail

  • Failed to appear on July 26 for Simple Burglary
  • Failed to appear on July 26 for Simple Burglary; Theft of a Motor Vehicle

After being released from their currently incarcerated facilities, the people above will be transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.