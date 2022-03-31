ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a felony theft investigation.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, detectives are seeking information on the owner and whereabouts of a gold or light brown Chevy dually pickup truck who they believe stole approximately 264 gallons of diesel fuel from a property in the 7300 block of Main Hwy., in St. Martinville.

The theft occurred around 8 p.m. on March 21, Breaux said.

He said the suspect is white male with a goatee who was wearing a red shirt and camouflage cap.

The estimated cost of the stolen fuel is approximately $1200, Breaux said.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual is asked to contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the free P3 Tips App. All callers remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.