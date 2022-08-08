BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A woman and her son were shot and wounded Monday night near the area of Courville Road and Doucet in Breaux Bridge.

Police Chief Rollie Cantu said the shooting happened during an argument between the mother and several male juveniles.

Rollie said at a certain point, one juvenile pulled out a weapon and began firing multiple rounds striking both victims in the legs.

He said the mother and son were transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

A person of interest was detained and is being questioned, Cantu said.

So far, he said, no arrest have been made.