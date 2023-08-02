ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A ribbon cutting for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office was held today.

Formally the 911 Center on 4870 Main Street between Parks and Breaux Bridge, the new St. Martin Parish Sheriff Law Enforcement Complex was a project several years in the making. Sheriff Becket Breaux says is one of his proudest moments as Sheriff. “We have done so much in the last three years that I have been in office than this office has ever seen before,” said Sheriff Breaux.

The complex is considered a major consolidation project. It houses departments like Public Affairs, Investigations, Intel, Street Crimes Unit, Civil Department and more in one location rather than being spread out all over the parish.

“When you have them working in the same building, a lot of questions are answered and the efficiency of that is beyond recognition,” said Sheriff Breaux.

Sheriff Breaux thanks everyone who contributed to the facility’s inevitable opening. He credits the abilities of his department being able to give the people what they deserve in ways that benefit everyone in St. Martin Parish.

Sheriff Breaux said, “The best part is in three years we put $2 million in the bank, and we paid it off with cash without raising taxes or asking for any money from the public.”