ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — For 40 years, the Whiskey River Landing dance hall was the place to be for people all over Acadiana and the world.

Formerly owned by the Angelle family, Whiskey River dance hall started off just as a bar and boat launch. The family decided to add a back porch area to host events like fishing rodeos and live bands. The legend of Whiskey River lived on for years afterward.

“It’s sad. You know. It’s sad. For everyone. Us too because we made Whiskey River. The people came to Whiskey River to have fun,” said former owners uncle Walter Angelle.

The Angelle family closed the doors to the dance hall in 2018. The building was recently bought by new owners who were looking to reopen it before the fire burned it down.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The morning after, many in the community stopped by to see the wreckage and reflected on the good old days.

Henderson resident Bobby Leblanc told News 10 that there were “a lot of memories right here boy. I rolled down that ramp many a times. [They] had to carry me back home.”

Leblanc said that he is not sure what is next for the historical property, but he knows whatever does happen can not replace what Whiskey River once was.

“It wouldn’t be the same. No place they [are] going to put here is going to replace this. You won’t replace Whiskey River.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire that burned down Whiskey River is still ongoing.

The people in the community tell News 10 they are saddened to hear of the fire to the historic building and hope the hall can be back on the basin once again.