CECILIA, La. (KLFY) — Cecilia residents are increasingly becoming concerned about their vehicles constantly being broken into.

Over the last three months, thieves have broken into cars in Cecilia between one and three o’clock in the morning. People in the neighborhood say they are now living in fear. One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she and her husband’s cars were broken into two nights ago. She says the neighborhood does not see enough law enforcement patrolling the area.

“Something needs to be done…law enforcement…we don’t see them around…we’re in the country…we do not see them come round and check on different places around here,” she said.

She has a message for the thieves.

“Stop doing what you’re doing…to me…what I’ve been hearing ya’ll haven’t been catching nothing…we people lock our vehicles now…ya’ll gonna go to jail for change…that don’t make no sense…things need to stop,” she warned.

She says she would rather everyone be safe, especially around the holidays.

“I just don’t want nobody to get hurt…that’s all I say…I like people to be safe…especially around the holidays…we don’t need all this,” said the woman.

If you have any information on these break-ins, you are asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately.

