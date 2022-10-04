ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Authorities in St. Martin Parish are on the scene of a reported fatal shooting.
Detectives were called to the 1000 block of Madeline Boulevard, near Cecilia High School, just after 9 p.m.
Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Major Ginny Higgins confirmed that there is a heavy police presence in the area of Madeline.
She did not give any further details.
Our sources tell us that a man was shot and killed.
There is no word on the names of anybody involved or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.