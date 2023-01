HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) Emergency crews have responded to a large fire late Wednesday in Henderson at the site of the Whiskey River Landing and Bar.

The fire has the area covered in smoke, according to witnesses who also tell us that when firefighters arrived, they found the entire building in flames.

So far, we are hearing that the building was unoccupied and there have been no reported injuries.

We have a crew enroute and will update you as we get more information.