BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) A Breaux Bridge police officer was injured in a car crash Thursday night, authorities have confirmed.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6 p.m. in the area of Bridge Street.

According to reports, the officer had a medical episode behind the wheel, causing him to lose consciousness before crashing into a building.

He is now reportedly receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

A full investigation is being conducted by police.