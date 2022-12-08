ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – In an attempt to help protect her son, a woman was hit by a car and injured by someone she thought she trusted. Now, she wants justice for not only herself but her child as well.

News 10 spoke to the mother, who said that “At the end of the day, they hit me. I am the victim. My baby is the victim.”

The mother was pregnant at the time of the incident.

“I had an emergency C-section. I was bleeding on the inside. I had a ruptured placenta,” she said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Before the altercation, the woman was supposed to be picked up by a friend, but a confrontation occurred between someone in the car and the woman’s husband. Attempting to prevent their three-year-old son from staying in the vehicle, the mother says she was run over twice, getting badly injured in the process.

“They had to rush me to the O-R. My fingers were completely broken,” she said. “I have severe nerve damage in my arms and my back.”

During the original alteration, her husband took it upon himself to stop the vehicle from taking off with their child. He pulled out a gun and shot the vehicle multiple times.

“The way he is thinking about it [was] they are running away with my child. I am not going to shoot in the car because I could hit my kid,” she said.

The husband is facing four counts of attempted murder for the shooting and authorities said that the driver of the car will not be charged.