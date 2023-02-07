ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Arnaudville residents have come up with specific demands to United Water Systems and the governing agencies involved in their fight to get the clean water they say they deserve.

For several years, United Water customers in Arnaudville have dealt with poor water quality and multiple boil advisories. Arnaudville resident Paul Boudreaux has been pushing for better water for his fellow residents since he moved to Arnaudville in 2019.

He said his actions and questions about when the water problems will be solved have been overlooked for way too long. He is demanding more protection for not only his community but for all failing systems in the state.

“First and foremost (we want) good water. Second, (we want) some kind of way to make sure it does not happen again. We have failing water systems across Louisiana. If we can help this water system, why can’t we help the other ones that are failing?” Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux contacted attorney Gordon Schoeffler on behalf of United Water customers to take action in the fight for cleaner water.

“We have put the system, the Department of Health for Louisiana, and the U.S.E.P.A. all on notice,” Schoeffler said. “Basically, it is an intent notice. We want you to get on this and start fixing this problem as soon as you can. If not we will have to take it all to court.”

Boudreaux said he feels this is the only thing left to do to get what he and his fellow residents want.

“We weren’t getting anywhere. What are you left to do? I mean the lawsuit is not my first choice. Now, it seems like it is our only choice,” Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux and Schoeffler said they are giving the agencies until the end of march to come up with solutions or the lawsuit will be filed.