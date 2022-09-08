ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Some St. Martinville residents can expect to be without power through the afternoon after some electrical poles were damaged by weather on Wednesday evening, Sept. 7.

Officials say electrical poles will need to be changed out, which will mean residents in the Ledoux area, which includes Railroad, Knight, St. Ann, and Governor Mouton streets, could be without power starting at 11 a.m. and lasting four to five hours.

Mayor Jason Willis reports that he has arranged for additional electrical crews to be on-hand to assist with the repairs so that power can be restored as soon as possible.