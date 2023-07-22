BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Frank Randol, owner of Randol’s Restaurant and Seafood Processing in Lafayette, has acquired the former Mulate’s/Pont Breaux property located in Breaux Bridge.

According to the release, “The cash sale is expected to close next month. Located at 325 W. West Mills Avenue in Breaux Bridge, La., the land is large enough to accommodate all of Randol’s operations, including a restaurant, dancehall and processing plant. The new restaurant will be called ‘Randol’s.'”

After being open for 50 years, Randol’s Lafayette restaurant closed in Nov. 2021. The site was sold to the owners of Superior Grill.

“We feel that we may have a longer role to play in the recovery of tourism post-COVID,” Randol said. “Reopening the site in Breaux Bridge may be the symbolic spark that helps rekindle the flame.”

Details on the new restaurant have not been released yet.