BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Breaux Bridge Police Department, with St. Martin Parish Narcotics Task Force, arrested one suspect after a drug bust.

The drugs were located at a residence on Agnes Dr. in Breaux Bridge.

One person has been arrested in connection with the drug bust.

Breaux Bridge Police Department said, “Our team is dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of our citizens, and we will continue to work relentlessly to combat drug-related crimes.”

Information is limited at this time. More information will be updated if released.