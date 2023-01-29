BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened on West Patin St. Sunday evening.
According to police, a black male in his early twenties was shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots; one person said they heard about nine to ten shots.
Police said the shooting is being investigated and they are still collecting evidence.
At this time there is no suspect.