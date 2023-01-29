BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened on West Patin St. Sunday evening.

According to police, a black male in his early twenties was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots; one person said they heard about nine to ten shots.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the shooting is being investigated and they are still collecting evidence.

At this time there is no suspect.