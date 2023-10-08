ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Two men robbed a Family Dollar on Main Street in St. Martinville, and police are currently looking for the suspects, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said two men wearing ski masks used handguns to rob the cashier at the Family Dollar. The suspects then fled the scene on foot, according to SMPSO. Authorities along with a police dog pursued the suspects’ tracks for two miles until the dog lost the tracks.

Police said the suspects appeared to have gotten away in a getaway vehicle. The suspects took cash, cigarettes and cigars from the Family Dollar.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are still looking for the suspects.