ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police Troop I (LSP) investigated a hit-and-run early Sunday morning that occurred on Louisiana Highway 96 westbound near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd in St. Martin Parish.

Chester Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, was struck by a vehicle when walking westbound on La. 96, LSP said.

Detectives said that Thibeaux’s life was claimed the crash.

The driver turned himself in to the St. Martinville Police. James Celestine, admitted to striking something in the roadway while driving a 2014 Nissan Maxima, LSP said.

Celestine was arrested on a hit-and-run charge, as well as careless operation and driving under suspension, stated police.

This case remains under investigation.