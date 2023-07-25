PARKS, La. (KLFY) – According to Parks Middle School Facebook, only fifth graders are allowed to wear shorts and sixth through eighth grade has to wear uniform pants.

Candace Mire, whose children attend Parks Middle School, said the uniform policy strips students of the option to decide what they want to wear in schools.

“I started the petition after I spoke to the superintendent just so when I go to the school board meeting.. I can bring awareness that this is how many people agree with this.”

Mire said the heat plays a big role in the policy as well as the prices to afford uniforms.

“The heat indexes are greater, the pricing, we have inflation, and the prices of things are just astronomically higher and since COVID, uniforms are a lot harder to find,” she said.

Mire believes St. Martin Parish should have the same rules as other parishes when it comes to wear uniforms at schools.

“Let’s set rules into place for them to be able to wear shorts, there can be rules for them it’s been done since the beginning at every other school and it can be done in this parish as well,” she said.

St. Martin Parish School Board said they have no comment on this issue.