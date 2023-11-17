BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Just days after a student was arrested for a social media threat at Cecilia Junior High School, another threat was made Friday. Parents of students at Cecilia Junior High are worried for their children’s safety because of those threats.

After a student was arrested from Cecilia Junior High School on Wednesday for a social media threat, yet another threat was made by a student to the school. Liza Legrand, a concerned parent, said she was shocked when she heard the news about another threat from her daughter.

“I pick up my daughter from car riders, and I can tell something’s wrong with her, and she’s like ‘Mom, I don’t want to go to school tomorrow’,” Legrand said. “She’s like ‘No, because they threatening to either shoot up or bomb the school’. That’s when my heart shattered, and I was like, no, I’m not sending my daughter.”

Legrand said she is thinking of removing her daughter from the school.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m tempted to pull my child out of school, to be honest and just home school her because they’re not handling the situation correctly at all,” Legrand said.

Legrand said parents should check their children’s phones to avoid more threats from happening.

“The child was 13,” she said. “They need to observe and pay more attention to their children at home or even their social media accounts.”

Superintendent of Saint Martin Parish Schools, Fred Wiltz, said a safety protocol will be in place at the school until further notice.

Latest Posts