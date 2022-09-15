ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A woman faces two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge after allegedly threatening school officials at St. Martinville Senior High School.

Horrisa White, 34, of St. Martinville is being held in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on charges including terrorizing, unlawful disruption of the operation of a school, and disturbing the peace.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the incident happened around 8:30 Thursday morning.

He said deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance involving a parent in the front office at the school.

On scene, he said, deputies learned that White made threatening comments following a discussion with school officials.

With assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, she was arrested in Lafayette and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, then transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where she will be held no bond.

“The safety of the students and staff is of utmost importance, and threats of this nature will not be tolerated and those who choose to make such threats will be charged accordingly,” Breaux said.