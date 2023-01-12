St. Martinville, La. (KLFY) A package containing crystal meth, other contraband and some unauthorized items were seized at the St. Martin Parish public safety complex, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Breaux said deputies on patrol made the discovery earlier this week.

An investigation revealed that Bridget Victoriano, 60 of Henderson and Joelee Myers, 29 of Cecilia allegedly left the package in a specific area intended for two working inmates, Eric Williams and Cory Fisher.

Bridget Victoriano JoLee Myers

Deputies located both Victoriano and Myers who were arrested and charged with taking contraband to/from penal institution.

They face other charges including criminal conspiracy, distribution of schedule I narcotics (synthetic marijuana) and distribution of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine)

Williams and Fisher were booked on additional charges of taking contraband to/from a penal institution.