UPDATE, 8:30 a.m.: DOTD reports the truck has been cleared and traffic is moving again.

ORIGINAL STORY: HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) — Eastbound I-10 Lake Bigeaux is at a standstill after a truck overturned, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

An alert from DOTD said all lanes of eastbound I-10 are blocked near mile marker 117.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

