ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A drive by shooting in St. Martin Parish Wednesday has put a victim in the hospital, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened in the 1000 block of Potato Shed Road at the intersection of Grand Anse around 6:30 p.m.
Authorities said a passenger that was riding through the intersection was shot after the suspect, in a passing vehicle, started shooting at their vehicle.
The victim was hospitalized. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be shared when made available.
