ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – One man is dead following a crash on I-10 late last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.

Bobby Ray Carver, 71, of Hueytown, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP.

LSP said that around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, LSP responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 west between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette.

The investigation revealed that a Nissan Frontier became disabled in the travel lane of I-10 west near mile marker 108 due to a previous crash. LSP said that a westbound GMC Yukon then hit the Nissan and came to rest off of the roadway. The Nissan, which was in the roadway after being hit by the GMC, was then hit by a Harley-Davidson Road Glide that was being driven by Carver.

After hitting the Nissan, Carver and his motorcycle came to rest in the center lane of I-10 west.

LSP said that Carver was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Yukon was not injured, according to LSP.

This crash remains under investigation.