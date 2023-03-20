ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) is asking for assistance in locating a Lafayette man in connection with a theft at a local casino.

Marcel Kelly, 33, of Lafayette, is wanted in connection with the incident on an active warrant for theft of $1,000 – $4,999, according to authorities.

Courtesy of SMPSO

SMPSO said that around 2:35 a.m. on Feb. 16, authorities responded to a casino in the 1900 block of W. Mills Ave. in Breaux Bridge.

Following an investigation, it was learned that two men were seen stealing $1,675 in cash after illegally gaining access to a casino machine. SPMSO said that the two men were later identified as Trane Boudreaux and Kelly.

Boudreaux was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with theft in connection to the incident, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly is asked to contact SMPSO at (337) 441-3030.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.